Little Lukes Partners With OCO Cancer Services For Sun Safety

FULTON, NY – For children at Little Lukes Preschool and Childcare Center enjoying the playground on a bright, sunny day is always a highlight. While playing outdoors offers plenty of fun and has a multitude of benefits, there is one aspect that sometimes can be overlooked, exposure to the sun’s harmful ultra-violet rays.

Just one sunburn in childhood doubles the risk of skin cancer later in life” explained Program Advocate with Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action Program Christina Wallace. “Children’s skin needs protection from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays whenever they are outdoors. The risk for skin cancer can be greatly reduced when certain precautions are practiced.

With Little Lukes staff keenly aware of the importance of sun safety the facility has a number of procedures in place to protect children from excessive exposure to the sun. The availability of shade is taken into consideration when planning all outdoor activities, infants are kept out of direct sunlight, and the UV index is monitored so that outdoor activities can be scheduled accordingly.

“Little Lukes does a great job with their attention to sun safety. When Chief Operating Officer Abby Weaver contacted me about improving their outdoor play space I was eager to help,” said Wallace. “I worked with Abby to write a comprehensive sun safety policy that helps educate staff and parents of the importance of avoiding the damaging rays of the sun and emphasizes the significance of encouraging sun safe habits at an early age.”

With funding provided by OCO’s Cancer Prevention in Action Program Little Lukes has installed shade sails at both its Oswego and Fulton locations. The shade sails provide additional shade to the play areas and allows children to enjoy more time playing outside while avoiding the sun’s harmful UV rays.

“We love the opportunity to partner with OCO and the Sun Safety program to offer an additional option for sun protection at our Little Lukes Fulton location. We appreciate the support of OCO by providing the necessary funds to purchase the sun shade, and look forward to many more activities outside,” said Director of Little Lukes Childcare Center in Fulton Ty Darby.

Sun safety is a priority for all of our team members and families. This additional sun shade for our outdoor play area gives children and staff more shade options when enjoying outdoor gross motor and learning opportunities.”

Little Lukes’ sun safety policy includes tips for staff, children and parents including; wearing sun-protective clothing and equipment when outside such as hats with a wide-brim that protects the face, neck, and ears, sunglasses with 100% UV protection, the use of broad spectrum, water resistant SPF 15 or higher sunscreen to all exposed areas 30 minutes before exposure to the sun and every two hours while in the sun.

“I’m pleased that we were able to work with Little Lukes to aide them in their efforts to keep their staff and children safe while enjoying summertime fun outdoors,” added Wallace.

Little Lukes offers full time childcare and preschool opportunities for children ages 6 weeks until kindergarten. By welcoming DSS and military subsidies, Little Lukes ensures childcare is available to all working families. Certified teachers and school readiness curriculum make Little Lukes the top choice for parents and families.

Oswego County Opportunities is a subcontractor of the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to deliver the Cancer Prevention in Action grant locally in Oswego County. To learn more about the Cancer Prevention in Action Program, which is supported with funds from the state of New York, please visit TakeActionAgainstCancer.com.

