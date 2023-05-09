Organization illuminates buildings and landmarks in turquoise, shares stories of those impacted to raise awareness of lung cancer

New York, NY – This week, the American Lung Association is turning New York State turquoise to raise awareness of lung cancer and encourage residents to take action to end the disease. It is estimated that 14,150 New Yorkers will be diagnosed in 2023 alone and every day nationally, lung cancer takes the lives of more than 373 of our friends, neighbors and loved ones.

The American Lung Association is celebrating Lung Cancer Action Week in coordination with its annual Turquoise Takeover celebration to unite America to stand together against lung cancer. Each year, the organization turns the nation turquoise, the signature color of LUNG FORCE. Here in New York the Lung Association is illuminating major landmarks and buildings turquoise TONIGHT, May 8th, including One World Trade Center, Bryant Park, Times Square’s JCDecaux newsstands, The Shoppes at Columbus Circle, Hard Rock Café, Government buildings and skyscrapers in Long Island, Buffalo and Rochester, Niagara Falls, the Mid-Hudson Bridge, the Mario Cuomo Bridge (on May 10th) and many more. (See illumination photos here.)

In addition, the Lung Association is preparing for its annual LUNG FORCE Walks in New York City on May 13 at the South Street Seaport and in the Hudson Valley on June 17th.

“Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in our state, but there is hope. The five-year survival rate has increased by nearly 40% in the past decade thanks to improved early detection of the disease through lung cancer screening and advancements in research, which have resulted in more than 50 new lung cancer treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2016,” said Erica Masin, Executive Director of the Lung Association. “There are actions we can all take to reduce the burden of lung cancer in New York, so we ask you to join us.”

The American Lung Association shares seven actions people can take this week to help in efforts to end lung cancer:

Since 2014, LUNG FORCE has raised over $26 million for lifesaving lung cancer research. Visit LUNGFORCE.orgto learn how you can get involved during Lung Cancer Action Week and join the effort to defeat the disease.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit:? Lung.org

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...