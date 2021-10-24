OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is working with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at its office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton.

The event will be open by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2.

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer and multi-channel merchant of high-quality, handcrafted ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture and home and garden accessories. The company is looking to fill positions at its warehouse facility in Volney.

“This facility is an excellent site to house our growing fulfillment operations for years to come,” said Kristin Piscitelli, director of human resources for MacKenzie-Childs. “MacKenzie-Childs offers competitive pay and great benefits including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401K with company match, referral bonuses and much more. This is a great opportunity for people in the area with lots of room for employees to grow.”

Interested candidates can apply online at www.mackenzie-childs.com and click on “Careers” at the bottom of the page or complete a paper application at the OCWNY office in Fulton. For more information or to schedule an interview appointment, call the OCWNY office at 315-591-9000.

