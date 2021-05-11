MACS Schools On Lockout As State Police Respond To Situation At Community Park, Students To Be Dismissed At Regular Time

MEXICO, NY – State Police are dealing with a suicidal subject inside his vehicle at Community Park in Mexico, New York, causing Mexico Academy and Central School District schools to go into lockout today.

According to State Police, State Rt 104 is currently closed between Emery and Standpipe. There is no danger to the public.

The following is a message sent from MACS Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner, saying students will be dismissed at their regular times.

1:40 p.m. update:

Dear MACS Family and Community,

The State Police Captain has cleared us for dismissal at our regular times. All after school activities are cancelled. Some buses will be re-routed, so expect delays. Some roads have been detoured and students living in those areas will remain at school. School staff will contact those families and make arrangements to connect. Families may pick up their children in the usual manner. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s school. Thank you for your support as we maintain the safety and security of our students and staff.

Dr. Runner, Superintendent of Schools

9:00 a.m. update:

Good morning, all Mexico Academy and Central School District schools are on lockout this morning, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 for precautionary reasons as recommended by authorities due to police activity in the area.

Our School Resource Officers and administrative teams determined it was safe to drop off students at the elementary schools before all three also entered lockout procedures along with Mexico Middle School and Mexico High School.

I will notify you as soon as the lockout is lifted.

Dr. Runner

Superintendent of Schools

11:15 a.m. update:

Out of an abundance of caution, the Mexico Central Academy and School District remains on lockout in all buildings.

Therefore, we are canceling our afternoon UPK classes. Morning UPK students will remain safely in the buildings until the lockout is lifted.

Once the lockout is lifted, parents and guardians may pick up their children and bus transportation home will be provided as usual.

If you have any questions, please contact your child’s principal. Thank you.

