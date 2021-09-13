FULTON – The Cancer Services Program of the North Country and Oswego Health are committed to the fight against breast cancer and have organized a Mammography Screening Clinic on Saturday, September 18, at the Fulton Medical Center, located at 510 S 4th Street, Fulton between 9 a.m. – noon.

“Unfortunately, cancer has not gone away during this pandemic; however, screening rates amongst our medical partners have decreased tremendously,” said Cancer Services Program Coordinator Carolyn Handville. “Our goal is to offer appointments outside regular business hours and remind patients that the offices are COVID safe and open for business.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. The average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%. This means there is a 1 in 8 chance she will develop breast cancer. This also means there is a 7 in 8 chance she will never have the disease, and, through routine mammograms, help find cancer in its early stages. When breast cancer is detected before it spreads, the average 5-year survival rate is 99%.

Oswego Health now offers both 2D and 3D Mammography at the Fulton Medical Center.

Patients can register for the September 18 Screening Clinic by scheduling an appointment at oswegohealth.org/mammography. All patients screened at this event will receive special gifts provided to the facility by the Cancer Services Program.

No insurance? No problem! Contact the Cancer Services Program today to schedule your free cancer screenings at 315-592-0830.

OCO Cancer Services Program offers a number of cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, colorectal cancer screenings, and pap/pelvic exams. These screenings play an important part in maintaining good health and are available free of charge to uninsured men and woman throughout Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, and St Lawrence Counties. For more information about the program, contact Carolyn Handville at 315-592-0830 or visit www.oco.org.

