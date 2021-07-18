OSWEGO COUNTY – Many volunteers have stepped up to join Oswego County in ongoing battle against the coronavirus. Retired nurse Marygrace Fronk, RN, is honored this week for her foresight and initiative.

“Many retired medical professionals have stepped forward to help during these pressing times,” said Danielle Carlone, public health sanitarian for the Oswego County Health Department. “Marygrace is one of those individuals. She knew that keeping her license up-to-date was crucial in helping with COVID-19 recovery efforts.”

Fronk spent the last 18 years of her career as a nurse at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton before retiring. She participated in the County’s vaccination clinics at the Oswego County Health Department and at her former work site.

When asked about the importance of public health, she said, “It’s about improving, maintain, and caring for our community.”

With her years of experience with the Fulton School District, Fronk wanted to help in any way possible.

“There were a lot of people asking questions of where they could get vaccinated and the information was not being passed along appropriately,” she said.

Fronk understood that a lot of components were involved in planning and holding vaccination clinics; so she decided to volunteer her time in those areas where it was needed most.

She said, “There is a lot of work behind the scenes during these operations.”

She was thrilled to take something positive away from her volunteer experience.

“The staff I have worked with at the County are amazing,” Fronk said. “It was great being a part of a team of public volunteers and county staff that worked so well together.”

“The fight against COVID-19 is far from over,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Without the continuous support from our community volunteers, vaccination clinics and other mitigation efforts would not be possible.”

The Oswego County Health Department is thankful for the many generous and talented volunteers that have come out to prove that “we are all in this together.” Their support has helped the department’s critical operations run as smoothly as they have. Volunteers have participated in vaccination clinics, answered phones and questions on the Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline, made homemade masks for the community, and many other helpful tasks.

For more information about COVID-19 or to volunteer to help, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.

