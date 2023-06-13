Mayor Barlow Announces Completion Of Sheldon Beach Transformation Project

OSWEGO, NY – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the completion of the Sheldon Beach Transformation Project along the shore of Lake Ontario. The project, first announced in the 2022 State of the City Address, converts a former vacant, gravel parking lot into an accessible park with waterfront access, along with benches, picnic tables, and a large novelty chair, like a project completed by the city at Lakeside Park in 2019. Widely known by locals as “Flat Rock”, the project makes the popular hangout spot safer and more attractive.

“The completion of Sheldon Beach adds to a long list of ongoing and finished waterfront improvement projects executed by my administration the last seven years,” Mayor Billy Barlow said. “The conversion of Sheldon Beach from an unsafe, gravel parking lot into a beautiful, pleasant waterfront amenity will replicate success we have experienced on the east side of the community with Lakeside Park at East Tenth Street. I thank the DPW for completing this project while balancing all other duties and hope the public takes the time to check out and enjoy the new and improved area,” Barlow said.

Sheldon Beach has been known to locals as the area between the Oswego Steam Station and the SUNY Oswego Campus, serving as the entrance to the break wall. The $100,000 project was funded from the $1.7 million allotment the city received from the American Rescue Plan in 2021. The city had hoped to complete the project last fall, but weather and several other on-going projects pushed completion to Spring. The project was completed in-house by the City of Oswego Department of Public Works.

Third Ward Councilor Kevin Hill said, “thanks to Mayor Barlow’s vision and leadership, along with the hard work of the men and women of the DPW, the third ward now has a top-notch public park along the waterfront for both full-time Oswego residents and our SUNY student community to enjoy.”

Mayor Barlow said a vacant building at the park would be converted to a restroom facility in the future, but it was important to get the park reopened to the public to enjoy during the Spring and Summer months.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...