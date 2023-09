OSWEGO COUNTY – National Grid employees were at Ringgold Fire Dept. on Sept. 14 as part of the company’s Project C Week of Service.

Staff donated their time to serve lunch to guests at the annual Stone Soup Luncheon, an event sponsored by the United Way of Greater Oswego County and New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.

The week of service marks the second anniversary of Project C, the company’s community initiative. Learn more at ngrid.com/project-c.

