National Wear Red Day® Brings Awareness Of Women’s No. 1 Health Threat

The American Heart Association believes losing even one woman to cardiovascular disease is too many

SYRACUSE, NY — The American Heart Association is rallying women in Central New York to take charge of their health on Friday, February 4 as a part of the Association’s Go Red for Women® National Wear Red Day. Today’s event helps launch February as American Heart Month.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined. One in three women die of cardiovascular disease, but losing even one woman is too many. Women can often have different symptoms of heart disease than men. They can have crushing chest pain and arm numbness, but can also have pain in the shoulders and back, gastrointestinal distress and fatigue.

In Syracuse, representatives from the American Heart Association joined with volunteers and community leaders to celebrate National Wear Red Day at the Southwest Community Center.

Speakers included Go Red for Women volunteer Kate Flannery, executive director, Office of Community Engagement at Syracuse University; Dr. Nelly Kazzaz, American Heart Association board member and cardiologist at SJH Cardiology Associates; Larry Williams, CEO, Syracuse Community Connections; and Lisa Wiles, two-time CPR lifesaver.

This year’s National Wear Red Day and American Heart Month activities are designed to help motivate people to “Be the Beat” needed to keep someone alive by learning the two simple steps it takes to save a life – call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

According to American Heart Association data, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival – which is key since about 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die.

And, because about 70% of cardiac arrests happen at home, odds are the person who needs CPR will be a family member or friend. Hands-Only CPR is quick and simple to learn and can be performed by any family member or bystanders. Unfortunately, women are less likely to receive CPR than men, partly because people fear accusations of inappropriate touching, sexual assault, or injuring the person.

“We encourage people to be prepared for a cardiac emergency by learning Hands-Only CPR to help save lives,” said Go Red for Women Chairwoman Candace Campbell Jackson,senior vice president and chief of staff to the chancellor at Syracuse University. “If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of a loved one: a spouse, a parent, grandparent, child or a friend.”

Throughout Central New York and across the nation, people will be wearing red on Wear Red Day. Buildings illuminating red to raise awareness include:

Barclay Damon Tower

Baxter

Crouse Hospital Clocktower

Destiny USA

KeyBank

Loretto

NYS Fairgrounds – main gate and Expo Center

Onondaga Community College

St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center helipad

Upstate Medical University Weiskotten Hall

Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome, Hall of Languages, and Hendricks Chapel also lit red on Wednesday night to mark the beginning of American Heart Month.

Learn more at GoRedforWomen.org or learn Hands-Only CPR at heart.org/HandsOnlyCPR.

