OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, Sunday March 6, in Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Strongest winds will be mid to late afternoon. Damaging winds will blow down some trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton):

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Windy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Monday: Rain before 5 p.m., then rain and snow showers. High near 37. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night: Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 8 p.m. Low around 28. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

