AAA Urges Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

CNY – National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) runs from April 17-21, 2023. AAA is supporting the American Traffic Safety Services Association in raising awareness of work zone safety across the country. This year’s theme is, “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us.”

NWZAW highlights the deadly dangers of inattention at highway work areas. In the last month, two AAA contractors and one fleet driver have been killed while on the job in the U.S. AAA reminds drivers that the roadside is the workspace for tow operators, emergency first responders, construction workers, and others where only about three feet of space separate workers from moving vehicles.

?In 2020, 857 people were killed in a total of 774 fatal work zone crashes, according to the most recent data available from www.workzonesafety.org. What many fail to recognize is the vast majority of people killed in work zone crashes are motorists and their passengers. In 2020, 117 workers died in work zones, making it all the more important for drivers to slow down and stay focused while approaching and passing through a roadway work zone.

“Being broken down on the side of the road is more than an inconvenience, it is extremely dangerous,” said Mark Mika, Senior Business Advisor for AAA Western and Central New York. “We refer to our technicians as roadside heroes because they rescue stranded motorists every day. They also have families to go home to. AAA is reminding all drivers to Slow Down, Move Over to protect both workers and motorists.”

NWZAW is held every April, which is also Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Often, drivers may be distracted when they fail to slow down and move over while others say they don’t realize the importance of the law. Research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds that 42 percent of drivers who do not comply with Move Over laws think that their behavior is not dangerous to people on the roadside.

To protect roadside workers and improve highway safety, AAA offers these precautionary tips:

Always remain alert. Avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving.

Watch for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

When approaching an emergency vehicle with lights flashing on the side of a two-lane roadway, drivers should slow down to a speed that is safe and approach with caution unless otherwise directed by an emergency worker on the scene. Some states recommend slowing to a speed that is 10-20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

On multi-lane roadways, slow down when you see the flashing lights of an emergency vehicle at the roadside and, if possible, move over into an adjacent lane. If you are unable to switch lanes, slow to a speed that is safe and reasonable. Some states recommend slowing to a speed that is 10-20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

The organizers of NWZAW are encouraging the public to share messages on social media on Thursday, April 20 with hashtags #NWZAW and #WorkZoneSafety between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET. ?

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...