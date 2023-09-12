New Historical Marker Program Celebrating Transportation History Launches Nationwide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — To commemorate transportation history in the United States, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation is proud to announce the national launch of its Historic Transportation Marker Grant Program.

From railroads and canals, bridges and tunnels to aviation, this new grant program helps communities across the country showcase their local and regional transportation history with fully-funded historical markers.

“Transportation history is an integral part of our nation’s story,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “Our Historic Transportation grant program is an exciting opportunity for people to bring greater attention to their community’s transportation landmarks with Pomeroy Foundation markers.”

Those interested in applying for a marker grant must submit an online Letter of Intent (LOI) to verify primary sources by Friday, Oct. 6. Primary source documentation is necessary to support the text on Historic Transportation markers. Markers in this program must recognize a historical fact that occurred no later than 1945. Historic Transportation marker grants are available to local, state and federal government entities, nonprofit academic institutions, and 501(c)(3) organizations in the United States. The grants fund the entire cost of a cast aluminum marker, pole and shipping.

For complete program guidelines, eligibility and how to apply for a grant online, visit the Pomeroy Foundation’s website: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/historic-transportation/

About the Pomeroy Foundation

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation® is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and working to improve the probability of finding appropriate donor matches or other life-saving treatments for blood cancer patients. Established by Trustee Bill Pomeroy in 2005 to bring together his two greatest passions, the Pomeroy Foundation is a private, philanthropic organization located in Syracuse, N.Y. As the nation’s leading funder of historical roadside markers, the Pomeroy Foundation has awarded more than 2,100 grants for markers and bronze plaques in 48 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about the Pomeroy Foundation, visit wgpfoundation.org.

