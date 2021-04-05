New York Lifts 11 P.M. Curfew For Casinos, Movie Theaters, Bowling Alleys, Billiard Halls, Gyms, Fitness Centers

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced beginning today, the 11 p.m. curfew currently in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms and fitness centers will be lifted.
The 11 p.m. curfew for food and beverage establishments and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events remains in effect. Both curfews will be evaluated later this month.
“When it comes to COVID, it’s undeniable that the behavior of a community makes the difference, and that means wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands. Some people will say they’re tired of COVID, the weather’s warm and the death numbers are down, but the community that accepts that philosophy first will have a higher transmission rate. We all understand COVID fatigue, but the pandemic is not over,” Governor Cuomo said. “There are still variants and you can still get sick, and yes people are vaccinated, but not enough of them. You’re seeing communities where we did have problems and implemented significant public education to address them, but more importantly, the people knew in their community they had an issue. They saw people going to the hospital, and they responded. But people are now relaxing, and as people relax with COVID it’s a problem. This is a formidable enemy. You put your hands down at your side, you think it’s over, the enemy attacks. And that literally is community by community.”
It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 150,225
- Total Positive – 6,583
- Percent Positive – 4.38%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,434 (+61)
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.57%
- Patients Newly Admitted – 474
- Hospital Counties – 50
- Number ICU – 906 (+24)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 577 (+15)
- Total Discharges – 164,496 (+410)
- Deaths – 57
- Total Deaths – 40,813
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|
Capital Region
|
98
|
0.01%
|
32%
|
Central New York
|
46
|
0.01%
|
35%
|
Finger Lakes
|
165
|
0.01%
|
42%
|
Long Island
|
770
|
0.03%
|
35%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
512
|
0.02%
|
45%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
68
|
0.01%
|
38%
|
New York City
|
2444
|
0.03%
|
33%
|
North Country
|
21
|
0.01%
|
57%
|
Southern Tier
|
70
|
0.01%
|
51%
|
Western New York
|
240
|
0.02%
|
37%
|
Statewide
|
4434
|
0.02%
|
37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
231
|
190
|
18%
|
Central New York
|
262
|
172
|
34%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
224
|
42%
|
Long Island
|
854
|
632
|
24%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
677
|
370
|
42%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
97
|
76
|
21%
|
New York City
|
2,567
|
1,929
|
25%
|
North Country
|
57
|
30
|
47%
|
Southern Tier
|
126
|
66
|
44%
|
Western New York
|
545
|
321
|
39%
|
Statewide
|
5,813
|
4,010
|
30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
Capital Region
|
2.30%
|
2.27%
|
2.37%
|
Central New York
|
1.17%
|
1.21%
|
1.36%
|
Finger Lakes
|
2.36%
|
2.40%
|
2.65%
|
Long Island
|
4.47%
|
4.40%
|
4.37%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
4.82%
|
4.78%
|
4.63%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
1.59%
|
1.55%
|
1.64%
|
New York City
|
4.34%
|
4.26%
|
4.22%
|
North Country
|
1.51%
|
1.63%
|
1.64%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.79%
|
0.77%
|
0.76%
|
Western New York
|
4.03%
|
4.44%
|
4.72%
|
Statewide
|
3.59%
|
3.56%
|
3.57%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
Bronx
|
4.72%
|
4.73%
|
4.45%
|
Brooklyn
|
4.41%
|
4.39%
|
4.26%
|
Manhattan
|
2.99%
|
2.91%
|
2.66%
|
Queens
|
4.93%
|
4.87%
|
4.79%
|
Staten Island
|
5.33%
|
5.28%
|
4.96%
Of the 1,897,003 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
22,925
|
70
|
Allegany
|
3,071
|
4
|
Broome
|
16,806
|
23
|
Cattaraugus
|
4,897
|
20
|
Cayuga
|
5,679
|
30
|
Chautauqua
|
8,050
|
50
|
Chemung
|
6,918
|
11
|
Chenango
|
2,893
|
14
|
Clinton
|
4,296
|
22
|
Columbia
|
3,734
|
11
|
Cortland
|
3,446
|
5
|
Delaware
|
2,021
|
8
|
Dutchess
|
26,680
|
107
|
Erie
|
76,365
|
489
|
Essex
|
1,461
|
1
|
Franklin
|
2,333
|
7
|
Fulton
|
3,850
|
11
|
Genesee
|
4,871
|
18
|
Greene
|
3,014
|
5
|
Hamilton
|
294
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
4,810
|
8
|
Jefferson
|
5,279
|
5
|
Lewis
|
2,358
|
7
|
Livingston
|
3,851
|
3
|
Madison
|
4,155
|
9
|
Monroe
|
57,780
|
242
|
Montgomery
|
3,685
|
13
|
Nassau
|
170,680
|
501
|
Niagara
|
17,014
|
114
|
NYC
|
850,901
|
3,118
|
Oneida
|
20,971
|
33
|
Onondaga
|
34,741
|
112
|
Ontario
|
6,476
|
41
|
Orange
|
44,185
|
137
|
Orleans
|
2,637
|
8
|
Oswego
|
6,717
|
30
|
Otsego
|
2,995
|
17
|
Putnam
|
9,757
|
28
|
Rensselaer
|
10,217
|
36
|
Rockland
|
44,234
|
84
|
Saratoga
|
13,713
|
45
|
Schenectady
|
11,987
|
36
|
Schoharie
|
1,445
|
2
|
Schuyler
|
954
|
5
|
Seneca
|
1,811
|
6
|
St. Lawrence
|
5,995
|
11
|
Steuben
|
6,040
|
19
|
Suffolk
|
185,911
|
566
|
Sullivan
|
5,710
|
19
|
Tioga
|
3,206
|
16
|
Tompkins
|
3,951
|
7
|
Ulster
|
12,322
|
51
|
Warren
|
3,239
|
5
|
Washington
|
2,733
|
8
|
Wayne
|
4,945
|
28
|
Westchester
|
121,803
|
296
|
Wyoming
|
3,125
|
9
|
Yates
|
1,066
|
2
Yesterday, 57 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,813. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
8
|
Broome
|
1
|
Chautauqua
|
1
|
Kings
|
15
|
Manhattan
|
6
|
Monroe
|
2
|
Montgomery
|
1
|
Nassau
|
5
|
Oneida
|
1
|
Onondaga
|
1
|
Queens
|
7
|
Rensselaer
|
1
|
Richmond
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
5
|
Sullivan
|
1
|
Westchester
|
1
Be the first to comment