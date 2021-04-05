New York Lifts 11 P.M. Curfew For Casinos, Movie Theaters, Bowling Alleys, Billiard Halls, Gyms, Fitness Centers

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced beginning today, the 11 p.m. curfew currently in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms and fitness centers will be lifted.

The 11 p.m. curfew for food and beverage establishments and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events remains in effect. Both curfews will be evaluated later this month.

“When it comes to COVID, it’s undeniable that the behavior of a community makes the difference, and that means wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands. Some people will say they’re tired of COVID, the weather’s warm and the death numbers are down, but the community that accepts that philosophy first will have a higher transmission rate. We all understand COVID fatigue, but the pandemic is not over,” Governor Cuomo said. “There are still variants and you can still get sick, and yes people are vaccinated, but not enough of them. You’re seeing communities where we did have problems and implemented significant public education to address them, but more importantly, the people knew in their community they had an issue. They saw people going to the hospital, and they responded. But people are now relaxing, and as people relax with COVID it’s a problem. This is a formidable enemy. You put your hands down at your side, you think it’s over, the enemy attacks. And that literally is community by community.”

It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 150,225

Total Positive – 6,583

Percent Positive – 4.38%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,434 (+61)

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.57%

Patients Newly Admitted – 474

Hospital Counties – 50

Number ICU – 906 (+24)

Number ICU with Intubation – 577 (+15)

Total Discharges – 164,496 (+410)

Deaths – 57

Total Deaths – 40,813

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 98 0.01% 32% Central New York 46 0.01% 35% Finger Lakes 165 0.01% 42% Long Island 770 0.03% 35% Mid-Hudson 512 0.02% 45% Mohawk Valley 68 0.01% 38% New York City 2444 0.03% 33% North Country 21 0.01% 57% Southern Tier 70 0.01% 51% Western New York 240 0.02% 37% Statewide 4434 0.02% 37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 231 190 18% Central New York 262 172 34% Finger Lakes 397 224 42% Long Island 854 632 24% Mid-Hudson 677 370 42% Mohawk Valley 97 76 21% New York City 2,567 1,929 25% North Country 57 30 47% Southern Tier 126 66 44% Western New York 545 321 39% Statewide 5,813 4,010 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 2.30% 2.27% 2.37% Central New York 1.17% 1.21% 1.36% Finger Lakes 2.36% 2.40% 2.65% Long Island 4.47% 4.40% 4.37% Mid-Hudson 4.82% 4.78% 4.63% Mohawk Valley 1.59% 1.55% 1.64% New York City 4.34% 4.26% 4.22% North Country 1.51% 1.63% 1.64% Southern Tier 0.79% 0.77% 0.76% Western New York 4.03% 4.44% 4.72% Statewide 3.59% 3.56% 3.57%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Bronx 4.72% 4.73% 4.45% Brooklyn 4.41% 4.39% 4.26% Manhattan 2.99% 2.91% 2.66% Queens 4.93% 4.87% 4.79% Staten Island 5.33% 5.28% 4.96%

Of the 1,897,003 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,925 70 Allegany 3,071 4 Broome 16,806 23 Cattaraugus 4,897 20 Cayuga 5,679 30 Chautauqua 8,050 50 Chemung 6,918 11 Chenango 2,893 14 Clinton 4,296 22 Columbia 3,734 11 Cortland 3,446 5 Delaware 2,021 8 Dutchess 26,680 107 Erie 76,365 489 Essex 1,461 1 Franklin 2,333 7 Fulton 3,850 11 Genesee 4,871 18 Greene 3,014 5 Hamilton 294 0 Herkimer 4,810 8 Jefferson 5,279 5 Lewis 2,358 7 Livingston 3,851 3 Madison 4,155 9 Monroe 57,780 242 Montgomery 3,685 13 Nassau 170,680 501 Niagara 17,014 114 NYC 850,901 3,118 Oneida 20,971 33 Onondaga 34,741 112 Ontario 6,476 41 Orange 44,185 137 Orleans 2,637 8 Oswego 6,717 30 Otsego 2,995 17 Putnam 9,757 28 Rensselaer 10,217 36 Rockland 44,234 84 Saratoga 13,713 45 Schenectady 11,987 36 Schoharie 1,445 2 Schuyler 954 5 Seneca 1,811 6 St. Lawrence 5,995 11 Steuben 6,040 19 Suffolk 185,911 566 Sullivan 5,710 19 Tioga 3,206 16 Tompkins 3,951 7 Ulster 12,322 51 Warren 3,239 5 Washington 2,733 8 Wayne 4,945 28 Westchester 121,803 296 Wyoming 3,125 9 Yates 1,066 2

Yesterday, 57 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,813. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 8 Broome 1 Chautauqua 1 Kings 15 Manhattan 6 Monroe 2 Montgomery 1 Nassau 5 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Queens 7 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Suffolk 5 Sullivan 1 Westchester 1

