New York Lifts 11 P.M. Curfew For Casinos, Movie Theaters, Bowling Alleys, Billiard Halls, Gyms, Fitness Centers

April 5, 2021 Contributor
Image of Governor Andrew Cuomo from his YouTube channel.

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced beginning today, the 11 p.m. curfew currently in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms and fitness centers will be lifted.

The 11 p.m. curfew for food and beverage establishments and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events remains in effect. Both curfews will be evaluated later this month.

“When it comes to COVID, it’s undeniable that the behavior of a community makes the difference, and that means wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands. Some people will say they’re tired of COVID, the weather’s warm and the death numbers are down, but the community that accepts that philosophy first will have a higher transmission rate. We all understand COVID fatigue, but the pandemic is not over,” Governor Cuomo said. “There are still variants and you can still get sick, and yes people are vaccinated, but not enough of them. You’re seeing communities where we did have problems and implemented significant public education to address them, but more importantly, the people knew in their community they had an issue. They saw people going to the hospital, and they responded. But people are now relaxing, and as people relax with COVID it’s a problem. This is a formidable enemy. You put your hands down at your side, you think it’s over, the enemy attacks. And that literally is community by community.”

It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 150,225
  • Total Positive 6,583
  • Percent Positive4.38%
  • Patient Hospitalization4,434 (+61)
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive 3.57%
  • Patients Newly Admitted474
  • Hospital Counties50
  • Number ICU906 (+24)
  • Number ICU with Intubation577 (+15)
  • Total Discharges164,496 (+410)
  • Deaths57
  • Total Deaths 40,813

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

98

0.01%

32%

Central New York

46

0.01%

35%

Finger Lakes

165

0.01%

42%

Long Island

770

0.03%

35%

Mid-Hudson

512

0.02%

45%

Mohawk Valley

68

0.01%

38%

New York City

2444

0.03%

33%

North Country

21

0.01%

57%

Southern Tier

70

0.01%

51%

Western New York

240

0.02%

37%

Statewide

4434

0.02%

37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

231

190

18%

Central New York

262

172

34%

Finger Lakes

397

224

42%

Long Island

854

632

24%

Mid-Hudson

677

370

42%

Mohawk Valley

97

76

21%

New York City

2,567

1,929

25%

North Country

57

30

47%

Southern Tier

126

66

44%

Western New York

545

321

39%

Statewide

5,813

4,010

30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Capital Region

2.30%

2.27%

2.37%

Central New York

1.17%

1.21%

1.36%

Finger Lakes

2.36%

2.40%

2.65%

Long Island

4.47%

4.40%

4.37%

Mid-Hudson

4.82%

4.78%

4.63%

Mohawk Valley

1.59%

1.55%

1.64%

New York City

4.34%

4.26%

4.22%

North Country

1.51%

1.63%

1.64%

Southern Tier

0.79%

0.77%

0.76%

Western New York

4.03%

4.44%

4.72%

Statewide

3.59%

3.56%

3.57%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Bronx

4.72%

4.73%

4.45%

Brooklyn

4.41%

4.39%

4.26%

Manhattan

2.99%

2.91%

2.66%

Queens

4.93%

4.87%

4.79%

Staten Island

5.33%

5.28%

4.96%

Of the 1,897,003 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

22,925

70

Allegany

3,071

4

Broome

16,806

23

Cattaraugus

4,897

20

Cayuga

5,679

30

Chautauqua

8,050

50

Chemung

6,918

11

Chenango

2,893

14

Clinton

4,296

22

Columbia

3,734

11

Cortland

3,446

5

Delaware

2,021

8

Dutchess

26,680

107

Erie

76,365

489

Essex

1,461

1

Franklin

2,333

7

Fulton

3,850

11

Genesee

4,871

18

Greene

3,014

5

Hamilton

294

0

Herkimer

4,810

8

Jefferson

5,279

5

Lewis

2,358

7

Livingston

3,851

3

Madison

4,155

9

Monroe

57,780

242

Montgomery

3,685

13

Nassau

170,680

501

Niagara

17,014

114

NYC

850,901

3,118

Oneida

20,971

33

Onondaga

34,741

112

Ontario

6,476

41

Orange

44,185

137

Orleans

2,637

8

Oswego

6,717

30

Otsego

2,995

17

Putnam

9,757

28

Rensselaer

10,217

36

Rockland

44,234

84

Saratoga

13,713

45

Schenectady

11,987

36

Schoharie

1,445

2

Schuyler

954

5

Seneca

1,811

6

St. Lawrence

5,995

11

Steuben

6,040

19

Suffolk

185,911

566

Sullivan

5,710

19

Tioga

3,206

16

Tompkins

3,951

7

Ulster

12,322

51

Warren

3,239

5

Washington

2,733

8

Wayne

4,945

28

Westchester

121,803

296

Wyoming

3,125

9

Yates

1,066

2

Yesterday, 57 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,813. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

8

Broome

1

Chautauqua

1

Kings

15

Manhattan

6

Monroe

2

Montgomery

1

Nassau

5

Oneida

1

Onondaga

1

Queens

7

Rensselaer

1

Richmond

1

Suffolk

5

Sullivan

1

Westchester

1

