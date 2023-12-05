New York State Police in Alexandria Bay and Pulaski arrest Carthage Woman for Grand and Petit Larceny

NEW YORK – New York State Police in Alexandria Bay and Pulaski arrested 30-year-old Brittany A. Standridge from Carthage, NY for (1) count of Grand Larceny 4th degree, (2) counts of Petit Larceny and (4) counts of Issuing Bad Checks.

Standridge is charged with issuing four bad checks on four different occasions that were returned for insufficient funds for over $2,900.00 in tools at various White’s Lumber and Building Supplies Stores in Jefferson and Oswego Counties. She issued a check at the Clayton and Pulaski stores, and two checks on two different dates at the Watertown Store.

In regards to the Watertown and Clayton Stores in Jefferson County she was issued Appearance Tickets ordering her to appear in Jefferson County CAP Court on 12/20/23 at 5:30 pm.

In regards to incident at the Pulaski Store in Oswego County, she was issued an Appearance Ticket ordering her to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on 12/14/23 at 6:00 pm.

Contact Troop D Public Information Officer: Trooper Jack L. Keller

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...