WATERFORD, NY – The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is inviting New Yorkers to take part in a special winter fitness challenge, the “FEBRUARY 15 Canalway Challenge.”

Participants pledge to complete 15 miles by walking, running, hiking, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing during the month of February to earn a 15-mile badge.

Participants can choose to log miles at national, state and local parks, on the Canalway Trail, or even in their own neighborhoods. Any location within the boundaries of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridorcounts.

“We hope the FEBRUARY 15 Challenge will provide an incentive for people of all abilities to get up, get out, and get active to achieve their own fitness goals,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “Getting out this winter is an excellent way to explore the Canalway Corridor’s seasonal beauty and start a fitness habit that can last all year.”

People with mobility challenges are welcome to participate using 15 new Peloton-style virtual adaptive cycling videos. Each video features a one-mile segment of the trail filmed in Central New York.

Registration is free and open to individuals, teams, and organizations. Sign up at: www.canalwaychallenge.org

FEBRUARY 15 is part of the Canalway Challenge, which is open to people of all fitness levels and offers a range of mileage options, including 1 mile for people with mobility challenges, 15 miles, 90 miles, 180 miles, and 360 miles.

ABOUT THE ERIE CANALWAY NATIONAL HERITAGE CORRIDOR



Nearly 200 years after its construction, the Erie Canal remains an iconic symbol of American ingenuity and determination. The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor preserves our extraordinary canal heritage, promotes the Corridor as a world-class tourism destination, and fosters vibrant communities connected by more than 500 miles of waterway. It achieves its mission in partnership with the National Park Service, New York State agencies, non-profit organizations, local residents, and more than 200 communities across the full expanse of upstate New York.

www.eriecanalway.org

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related