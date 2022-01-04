OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County.

Classes will be held Monday, January 24 through Friday, January 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.

This certificate program provides training that covers such topics as how to write a business plan, how to obtain financing, accounting and tax issues, business insurance, legalities, marketing, and other basic business start-up issues. Graduates of the program are eligible to apply for up to $25,000 in low-interest financing to expand or start their business in Oswego County.

Online training is provided by Small Business Development Center (SBDC) advisors, as well as other area business professionals. The program is coordinated by SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center, with promotional and scholarship support provided by the City of Fulton Community Development Agency, the City of Oswego Community Development Office, and Operation Oswego County.

Tuition for the program is $50 and includes all materials. Limited scholarships are available for this class.

For more information, or to register for the class, call SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center at (315) 312-3493. Registration and payment will be done online at oswego.edu/sbdc.

