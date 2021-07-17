Nominate Your Veteran For Oswego County’s Veteran Of The Year Award By July 30

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Veterans’ Service Agency is still accepting nominations for the 2021 Oswego County Veteran of the Year Award. Submissions will be collected until Friday, July 30.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said this is the third year the County has recognized one of its veterans with this award.

“The deadline for submitting your nomination is quickly approaching,” he added. “If you have a relative, friend or neighbor who you think should be recognized, please take a few minutes to fill out the one-page form and submit it to the County’s Veterans’ Service Agency by July 30.”

Download the form from the Agency’s website at www.oswegocounty.com/veterans and submit it online, by email, by post mail or drop it off at the Agency’s office in the Oswego County Office Building on North Second Street in Fulton.

Veterans who are nominated for this award may be on active duty or honorably separated from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard. Nominees should have demonstrated exemplary service in the military, in their community and in support of other veterans in the community. They must also live in Oswego County.

Veterans must have a copy of their DD-214 showing discharge from active duty of the Armed Forces. If the DD-214 form is not available, the Veterans’ Service Agency can request one on the veteran’s behalf.

Vietnam War veteran Ronald Greenleaf of Hannibal was named Oswego County’s first Veteran of the Year in 2019. Last year, another Vietnam veteran, Kern Yerdon of Richland, was named Oswego County Veteran of the Year for 2020. Both men were recognized for their honorable service in our nation’s military, their devotion to fellow veterans and contributions to their communities.

For more information or to get a nomination form, contact the Oswego County Veterans’ Service Agency at 315-591-9100 or [email protected]. You can also download the form from the Agency’s website at www.oswegocounty.com/veterans.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...