OSWEGO – The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank.

Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order November Food Sense packages until noon on Friday, November 8. All Oswego-area residents may use the program.

There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.

The November package includes pork tenderloin, stuffing mix, corn, Italian meatballs, instant mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, breaded fish, turkey gravy, ground turkey, apple pie, and fresh produce. Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order. Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.

November specials at various prices include whole turkey, 10-12 lbs.; breaded shrimp; meatloaf; stuffed pork chops; American cheese; and macaroni and cheese, Stouffer family size. Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.

Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 West Second Street, Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Friday, November 8 at noon.

Orders placed by mail must be received by Friday, November 5, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front. Payment by cash, check, or EBT card is accepted.

Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army. Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126. Orders cannot be taken by phone.

Food orders must be picked up on Thursday, November 18, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m, upon presentation of the order form.

The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York. The Oswego County Salvation Army is the official site for the City of Oswego and vicinity. A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials. Nine Oswego families used the program in September.

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County.

In September, the Corps provided 461 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 389 in Fulton. It provided 73 Oswego households with groceries for 1,503 meals and 69 Fulton households with groceries for 1,530 meals. It also distributed over 600 loaves of bread and pastries.

The Christmas kettles will soon be out and there will be many opportunities for families, organizations, work groups, and individuals to stand with the kettles and enjoy an amazingly satisfying holiday experience.

Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 West Second Street in Oswego, between 10 a.m.. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

