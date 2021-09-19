OSWEGO COUNTY – The 2021-2022 Public Information Brochure for the Oswego County radiological emergency plan is available online here. Printed copies are available by calling 800-220-2159.

The public information brochure is published by Exelon Generation for neighbors of the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant. The brochure contains guidelines for public response to radiological emergencies for people who live, work, and recreate within ten miles of the three nuclear plants.

New in 2021-2022, Exelon Generation has mailed a postcard to residents of the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) surrounding the nuclear power plants announcing the availability of the brochure. The postcard includes a form for people with access and functional needs to identify what assistance they may need during a nuclear power plant emergency.

“This brochure is an important resource for people who live within 10 miles of the nuclear power plants,” said Cathleen Palmitesso, Director of the Oswego County Emergency Management Office. “This information should be easily accessible during a radiological emergency – bookmarked or downloaded as a file onto an electronic device, or as a printed copy.”

The brochure includes information on testing of the plants’ siren system used for emergency public notification.

Testing in 2021-2022 includes full-sound tests, which are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021; Tuesday, June 7, 2022; and Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Short audible (“growl”) tests are held on the first Tuesday of every other month.

If the sirens sound for a radiological emergency, people should turn to an Oswego County Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television station for information.

The publication also contains:

• A list of EAS stations;

• Maps of the bus pick-up points and evacuation routes in the emergency response planning areas within the Emergency Planning Zone;

• Instructions for people who need special assistance;

• Instructions for people in schools, hospitals and nursing homes;

• Examples of protective actions that people could be asked to take during a radiological emergency; and

• The location of the reception center at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Emergency Management Coordinator Renee Fox urged people who have access or functional needs to return the form included in the postcard.

“If you know someone who may need special assistance during an evacuation, please return the form on his or her behalf,” she said. “This information will help us plan ahead of time for transportation and other needs.”

The county has also received supplies of 65 mg KI pills from New York State, replacing the pills that recently expired.

“If there were a radiological emergency at a nuclear power plant, radioactive materials could be released into the atmosphere,” Palmitesso said. “Potassium iodide is an over-the-counter mineral salt that can help protect the thyroid gland from absorbing radioactive iodine.”

KI is provided to individuals who live within the 10-mile EPZ. The county will distribute one 65mg tablet for every child weighing less than 150 pounds, and two 65mg tablets for every adult in a household.

KI is available weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton, phone (315) 591-9150.

“Please call ahead if you would like to pick up your supply,” Palmitesso said.

More information on nuclear power plant emergency planning is available by calling the Emergency Management Office at (315) 591-9150.

