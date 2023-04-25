“Routine for Recovery” Video is Part of New Social Media Campaign to Provide Information about OASAS Services

NEW YORK – The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (NYS OASAS) released a new video today titled “Routine for Recovery,” highlighting the work of opioid treatment providers, and the stories of clients who have received services at these facilities. The goal of the campaign is to explain the work that these providers do and emphasize that medication for addiction treatment is safe and effective, and has been proven to save lives and support the long-term health of those impacted by addiction.

OASAS Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham said, “Everyone’s recovery journey is different, and it is important to celebrate the many success stories of those who have found support through our system of care, and to recognize the tireless work of those who provide these lifesaving services across New York State. These individuals give hope that recovery is real and achievable, and send a strong message that help is available for all those impacted by addiction.”

A video news release with sound from Commissioner Cunningham, and a downloadable version of the video, is available here.

Segments of the video will also be posted on OASAS social media accounts, with the full video available to view on the OASAS website.

The campaign is part of the ongoing efforts to address the stigma surrounding addiction services. There remains opposition in many communities against medication for addiction treatment. As part of our efforts to improve and expand services, we focus on educating the public about the help and support available through the agency or our certified providers. A core aspect of this work is to highlight that addiction is a medical issue, and should be viewed and treated like other chronic conditions.

This effort is being supported with funding received by New York State through the federal State Opioid Response Grant.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

If you, or a loved one, have experienced insurance obstacles related to treatment or need help filing an appeal for a denied claim, contact the CHAMP helpline by phone at 888-614-5400 or email at [email protected].

