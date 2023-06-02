NEW YORK – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced auctions of surplus vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property have been scheduled in Binghamton on Tuesday, June 6, Canandaigua on Wednesday, June 7, and Newark on Thursday, June 8.

For a listing of other New York State auctions to be held throughout the State later this year, information on specific items, and terms of sale please visit ogs.ny.gov/nysstore, email [email protected], or call (518) 457-6335.

Tuesday, June 6

9:30 a.m.

NYS Department of Transportation

41 Colesville Road, Binghamton, Broome County

Wednesday, June 7

9:30 a.m.

NYS Police Troop E

1569 Rochester Road, Canandaigua, Ontario County

Thursday, June 8

9:30 a.m.

Finger Lakes DDSO

703 East Maple Avenue, Newark, Wayne County

