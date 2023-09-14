NYS Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auctions To Be Held In Waterford And North Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced auctions of surplus vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property have been scheduled in Waterford on Tuesday, September 19, and North Syracuse on Wednesday, September 20.

For a listing of other New York State auctions to be held throughout the State later this year, information on specific items, and terms of sale please visit ogs.ny.gov/nysstore, email [email protected], or call (518) 457-6335.

