OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) continues to explore the possibility of developing wind power in the Great Lakes area.

A public information webinar will run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17 through the online platform WebEx. Participants can learn more about the study and submit questions and comments.

The public is encouraged to attend the session. Registration is required and can be started here.

The NYS Public Service Commission (PSC) directed NYSERDA to conduct a feasibility study to determine the practicality of harnessing wind energy along the Great Lakes after the state Legislature passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) in 2019.

The study focuses on the two Great Lakes that border New York State – Lake Ontario and Lake Erie – with an emphasis on the economic, environmental and social impacts of developing wind power projects in the area.

Through resolutions passed in 2020 and in 2010, the Oswego County Legislature has joined other lakeshore communities to officially oppose the development of wind power facilities on Lake Ontario.

The study is in now in its final draft stage. NYSERDA held three public information webinars on the topic earlier this year, as well as one public feedback session, which was attended by 110 community members. Study panelists shared progress about the project and gathered local input and knowledge, items of consideration and topics of interest.

For those would like to submit a question for the webinar, or for those who cannot attend, but would like to submit a comment, email [email protected].

NYSERDA will continue to accept feedback and conduct research as the study goes into production this fall. It will then go through an internal review and, in early 2022, the study will be filed with the PSC, which will determine the viability of wind power projects in the Great Lakes.

For more information about the study, go here. Scroll down and click on the link “Download: Great Lakes Wind Frequently Asked Questions” for a fact sheet with frequently asked questions and answers. Scroll to the bottom of the page and complete the form to receive regular email updates about the study.

