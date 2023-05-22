FULTON, NY – OCO continues its celebration of Community Action Month! OCO has been Oswego County’s Community Action Agency for 57 years, proudly continuing the mission of helping individuals, families and communities overcome poverty’s diverse and challenging barriers and build successful, thriving lives.

Community Action Agencies across the country provide much needed services such as shelter and food, and also long-term solutions like education and job placement.

Check out the daily posts celebrating Community Action Month on OCO’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ocoevents1.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...