OCO Celebrates Community Action Month

May 22, 2023 Contributor
Pictured from left are: Danielle Pettit, Support Services Assistant III; Ellen Lazarek, Health Education Services Coordinator; Betsy Copps, Senior Director of Operations; Katie Sickler, Education Services Program Engagement Specialist; Bridget Dolbear, Fund Development Coordinator; Christina Wallace, Rural Health/Cancer Services Specialist; and Stephanie Budd, Human Resources Specialist. Photo provided by OCO.

FULTON, NY – OCO continues its celebration of Community Action Month! OCO has been Oswego County’s Community Action Agency for 57 years, proudly continuing the mission of helping individuals, families and communities overcome poverty’s diverse and challenging barriers and build successful, thriving lives.

Community Action Agencies across the country provide much needed services such as shelter and food, and also long-term solutions like education and job placement.

Check out the daily posts celebrating Community Action Month on OCO’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ocoevents1.

 

