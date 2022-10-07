OCO Giving Thanks Celebration Returns November 4

OSWEGO – After the past two years there are plenty of things to be thankful for. One of which is the return of the fall’s most anticipated event, Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration.

OCO’s Giving Thanks is a food and beverage pairing event like no other as attendees will have the opportunity to sample delicacies from some of the areas’ most popular restaurants and eateries. Each food sample will be paired with a select beverage to provide the perfect taste sensation.

Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, OCO’s Giving Thanks will be held Friday, November 4 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center on East First Street in Oswego.

Giving Thanks serves as a vehicle to highlight OCO’s many programs and services and as a fundraiser to ensure that the agency will be able to maintain and continue to make these programs and services available. Proceeds from the event will benefit OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities.

“We’re excited to be bringing back our Giving Thanks celebration as a live, in-person event,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “After a two year hiatus restaurants and sponsors are looking forward to welcoming the community and highlight some of their unique and most popular culinary dishes. There will also be live musical entertainment from Central New York favorite John McConnell. ”

In keeping with its theme of giving thanks the event will feature an assortment of autumn inspired food and refreshments. Food stations throughout the venue will offer attendees the opportunity to enjoy harvest season delicacies from some of Oswego County’s finest restaurants and eateries; each paired with wine and beer samples especially chosen to complement the foods featured at each station. There will also be a number of drawings and live entertainment.

For more than five decades OCO has worked tirelessly to eliminate the impact of poverty and increase the quality of life in Oswego County. Through its more than 50 different human services programs OCO serves over 14,000 people annually. That, combined with a staff of more than 500 employees, makes OCO one of the most vital organizations in Oswego County.

For more information of OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, including ticket information and sponsorship opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

