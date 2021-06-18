FULTON – Lori Halstead, Coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services, has announced that OCO is participating in this year’s Summer Food Service Program.

Funded through the USDA and Administered locally by the New York State Education Department, the Summer Food Service Program provides free meals to children throughout the summer months.

This will be exciting summer for children as they will once again be able to enjoy playtime with friends, days at camp, family vacations, and time at the pool. But for many children who receive free and reduced-price meals at school, summer can mean hunger. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition.

“Once again, we have partnered with U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide free meals to children while school is out for the summer, said Coordinator of OCO Nutrition Services Lori Halstead. “There are no income requirements. All children ages 18 and under are invited to enjoy a free meal as Grab and Go bags will be available at several designated sites throughout the county. Parents and guardians may register at the individual site of their choice to pick up meals daily for children in the household.”

Meals will be available at the following sites and times. All locations will be closed Monday, July 5 in recognition of the holiday. Orders for meals are placed at the site the day before you attend.

Fulton Catholic Charities CYO, 808 West Broadway, Fulton

Breakfast 8:30-9:30 and Lunch 12:00-1:00, Monday through Friday, July 6 – August 27

Champlain Commons, 6 Samuel Way, Oswego

Grab and Go Breakfast and Lunch, 12:00-1:00, Monday through Friday, July 6 – August 27

Child Advocacy Center, 163 S. 1st St. Fulton

Grab and Go Breakfast and Lunch, 11:00-12:30, Monday through Friday, June 28-August 27

Cleveland Village Park, 65 North St. Cleveland

Breakfast 10:00-10:30 and Lunch 12:00-12:30, Monday through Friday, July 6-August 13

CNY Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St. Fulton

Breakfast 7:45-8:30 and Lunch, 12:00-12:45, Monday through Friday, July 26- August 20

Lura Sharp Elementary, 2 Hinman Road, Pulaski

Breakfast 8:45-9:30 and Lunch, 10:45-11:15, Monday through Thursday, July 19 – August 12

Taft Bay Park 851 St. Route 49, Bernhards Bay

Lunch 11:00 – 1:00 and Snack, 2:30-3:00, Monday through Thursday, June 30 – August 19

Meals will be provided free to children in the following enrolled programs:

Camp Zerbe 253 State Route 104, Williamstown

Breakfast 8:00-9:00 and Lunch 12:30-1:30, Monday through Friday, July 12-July 16

Fulton YMCA, 715 West Broadway St. Fulton

Breakfast, 8:00 – 9:00, Lunch, 11:30 – 12:30, Monday through Friday, July 6 – August 27

Oswego YMCA, 265 West 1st St. Oswego

Breakfast 8:00-8:30, Lunch 12:00-1:00, Monday through Friday July – August 27

Pulaski Jr.-Sr. High School, 4624 Salina St. Pulaski

Lunch 11:00-12:00, Monday through Thursday, July 19-August 12

“OCO Nutrition Services has sponsored the Summer Food Service program for the past 10 years and have served over 152,000 meals to children in our communities,” said Halstead. “We are happy to be offering this program again and I encourage families to participate and remember that hunger doesn’t take a vacation.”

Meals will be provided to all children 18 years and under without charge. In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.

Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) Mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) Email: [email protected].

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Persons interested in receiving more information should contact:

Oswego County Opportunities Inc. 239 Oneida St Fulton, NY 13069-1228 or phone 315-598-4712

Did you know that OCO is celebrating its 55th Anniversary? Fifty Five years ago, OCO was officially incorporated as the county’s “Economic Opportunity” agency (now referred to as Community Action Agency). The agency was “born” as a result of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and while the words have changed slightly over time, OCO’s mission has stayed true to empowering people, supporting the community and changing lives…particularly for those who lack resources to thrive.

