OFA Hosts Virtual Medicare 101 Session May 26

OSWEGO COUNTY – As the nation’s baby boomers become eligible for Medicare, and the many already on Medicare are reviewing their coverage, they face a confusing assortment of options for their health care.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) sponsors virtual Medicare 101 sessions to help soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the nuts and bolts of how health care under Medicare works.

Sessions will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. Each session lasts approximately an hour and a half.

The next sessions will be at 10 a.m. May 26, June 23 and July 28.

For more information or to reserve a space in a session, please call the OFA at 315-349-3484.

