OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) staff will schedule appointments at locations around Oswego County in April to help seniors apply for assistance paying their fuel bill through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

HEAP helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes.

Eligible applicants may receive one regular HEAP benefit per program year and could also be eligible for emergency HEAP benefits if in danger of running out of fuel or having the utility service shut off.

For OFA application assistance, Oswego County residents must be age 60 or older and meet the following eligibility guidelines for HEAP: maximum monthly income for a one-person household is $2,729; for a two-person household is $3,569; for a three-person household is $4,409; and for a four-person household is $5,249.

Those who are interested in making an appointment should call the Oswego County Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484. Appointments will be available at:

Monday, April 25, 1 to 3 p.m.: Phoenix Public Library, 34 Elm St.

Monday, April 25, 1 to 3 p.m.: Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Dr.

Tuesday, April 26, 1 to 3 p.m.: Central Square Public Library, 637 S. Main St.

Wednesday, April 27, 1 to 3 p.m.: Hannibal Community Library, 162 Oswego St.

Thursday, April 28, 10 a.m. to noon: Parish Town Hall, 2938 E. Main St.

Thursday, April 28, 1 to 3 p.m.: Fulton Public Library, 160 S. First St.

Friday, April 29, 2 to 4 p.m.: Mexico Public Library, 3269 Main St.

Residents will need to bring several documents to their scheduled appointment, including a photo ID for proof of date of birth for all members of the household; social security numbers for all members of the household; National Grid statement; current utility bill; and proof of all income in the household including interest from all bank accounts.

Additional documentation may be required.

For additional information, or to schedule an appointment, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 315-349-3484.

