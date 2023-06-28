OFA Unveils Distribution Plan For Farmers’ Market Coupon Booklets

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) plans to distribute farmers’ market coupon booklets to eligible seniors at various locations around the county this summer.

The coupons can only be used to buy locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables from participating farmers and farmers’ markets. They are not redeemable in supermarkets. The value of each booklet is $25.

There is a limited number of coupon booklets available, so distribution will be on a first come, first served basis, with a limit of one booklet per person for the 2023 season.

Distribution begins with a drive-up event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5. The location will be announced once it is confirmed. For this event, all participants must remain in their vehicle and walk-ups are strictly prohibited. OFA staff will deliver the necessary paperwork and booklets to people in their cars.

On Thursday, July 6, coupon booklets will be distributed outside the OFA office at 70 Bunner St., Oswego between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

OFA staff will also distribute booklets to eligible seniors at local farmers’ markets on the following dates:

Thursday, July 6 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.: Oswego Farmers’ Market, West First Street

Friday, July 7 from 4 to 8 p.m.: Pulaski Farmers’ Market, North Jefferson Street

Saturday, July 8 from 8 a.m. to noon: Fulton Farmers’ Market, South Second Street, Canal Landing parking lot near Dollar General.

Depending on availability, coupon booklets can be picked up at other locations around the county on the following dates:

Monday, July 10 from 10 to 11 a.m.: Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Dr.

Monday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to noon: senior nutrition site, Fulton Municipal Building, 141 S. First St.

Monday, July 10 from 2 to 3 p.m.: Hannibal Public Library, 162 Oswego St.

Tuesday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to noon: senior nutrition site, Central Square Community Church, 833 U.S. Rte. 11

Wednesday, July 12 from 11 a.m. to noon: senior nutrition site, First Congregational United Church, 43 Bridge St., Phoenix

Wednesday, July 12 from 11 a.m. to noon: senior nutrition site, Lighthouse Mexico Church of God, 11 S. Jefferson St.

Thursday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to noon: senior nutrition site, New Hope Church, 814 Rider St., Parish

Following these distribution events, the booklets can be picked up inside the OFA office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily until they are all gone.

Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet age and income requirements. They must be aged 60 or over and their gross income must be at or below 185% of federal poverty guidelines, which is $2,248 monthly for a one-person household or $3,041 monthly for a two-person household.

Eligible seniors must sign in person. A power of attorney representative with proper paperwork can also sign for the coupon book. A proxy may sign only if the older adult submits a written statement designating their proxy to pick up coupons on their behalf, along with an attestation form. Call the OFA at 315-349-3484 for proxy and attestation forms.

For more information about the coupon booklets, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...