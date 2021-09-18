OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging continues to provide virtual “Medicare 101” sessions throughout the Medicare open enrollment period, to help soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the nuts and bolts of the Medicare health care program.

The event is held the fourth Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. and lasts approximately 90 minutes.

“This program is designed to give seniors an overview of what to expect with Medicare coverage,” said Sara Sunday, Administrator of the Oswego County Office for the Aging. “You need to register in advance and provide your consent, as well as your email address, to receive the Zoom meeting invitation.”

The next sessions will be Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 18, and Dec. 23.

For more information or to reserve a space, please call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3225.

