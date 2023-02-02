Office Of The Welfare Inspector General Releases Annual Report

NEW YORK – Today New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang released the 2022 Annual Report of the Office of the Welfare Inspector General (OWIG), detailing notable matters handled over the past year and summarizing the office’s extensive efforts to combat fraud and abuse in New York State’s public assistance programs.

In 2022, OWIG received complaints from nearly every county in the state, resulting in a review of over 700 allegations of public assistance fraud, numerous prosecutions, and the recovery of over $1 million dollars in fraud or improperly obtained social service benefits.

OWIG also partnered extensively with county, state, and federal partners to address certain trends, patterns and vulnerabilities in the public assistance system, including, most critically, the theft and trafficking of SNAP benefits intended for vulnerable populations and the theft of unemployment benefits through identity theft.

“This report is a reflection of this office’s dedication to protecting programs that are such an essential lifeline for the most vulnerable New Yorkers,” New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang said. “As the fallout from the pandemic continues and the scope of public assistance fraud becomes clear, our office remains steadfast in our commitment to rooting out wrongdoing wherever it exists.”

For the full report click here or visit ig.ny.gov.

For more updates on the OIG’s work please follow us on social media, @NewYorkStateIG on Twitter and Instagram, and on Linkedin, http://www.linkedin.com/company/NewYorkStateIG. You can also report allegations and complaints of welfare and social services fraud, abuse, misconduct, and waste by calling our hotline at 1-800-DO-RIGHT, online at ig.ny.gov, or direct messaging us on social media.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...