OSWEGO – Oswego High School senior Kaiden Whiteside, Captain of the Bucs Boys Varsity Lacrosse Team, presents a check for $475 to local St. Baldrick’s organizer Dan Witmer after the team spent a recent Saturday collecting cans and bottles.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation funds life-saving childhood cancer research and gives hope to kids with cancer.

