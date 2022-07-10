OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented a certificate of recognition to students from Oswego High School as the winning team of the 2022 Oswego County Envirothon.

This year’s competition took place at the Northshore Sportsmen’s Association in Constantia. The group went on to Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, N.Y. for the New York State Envirothon competition where it placed eighth out of 35 teams.

Coordinated by the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, the hands-on outdoor competition tests students’ knowledge of natural resources such as aquatics, forestry, wildlife, soil and land use, and current environmental issues.

