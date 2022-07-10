OHS Takes First Place In 30th Annual Oswego County Envirothon

July 10, 2022 Contributor
Pictured from left in the front row are Paul House, District 8; Edward Gilson, District 3; Noelle Beckwith-Salmonsen, District 21; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Jack DelConte; August Dworakowski; Joseph DelConte; Envirothon Coordinator Erica Schreiner, Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; Marie C. Schadt, District 19 and Roy E. Reehil, District 5.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented a certificate of recognition to students from Oswego High School as the winning team of the 2022 Oswego County Envirothon.

This year’s competition took place at the Northshore Sportsmen’s Association in Constantia. The group went on to Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, N.Y. for the New York State Envirothon competition where it placed eighth out of 35 teams.

Coordinated by the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, the hands-on outdoor competition tests students’ knowledge of natural resources such as aquatics, forestry, wildlife, soil and land use, and current environmental issues.

