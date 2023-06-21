Extreme Heat Kills More Than 600 People in the U.S. Every Year, Though Serious Health and Safety Effects Are Preventable
NEW YORK – The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) are urging older adults, their family members and caretakers to be prepared for high temperatures and excessive heat this summer. NYSOFA and NYSDOH also offer tips and resources for older adults and loved ones to stay safe.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older adults and those with chronic diseases are at the highest risk for heat-related illness. While serious health and safety effects are preventable in many cases, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.
“As summertime weather starts, it is vital that older adults know the dangers and how to be prepared for extreme heat and humidity,” said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. “Now is also an important time for family, neighbors, and friends to check in with older adults as a precaution, especially in advance of a forecasted heat wave. This is particularly important for older adults who are most at risk, such as individuals who are low-income, live alone, have chronic conditions or who take certain medications.”
New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “High temperatures coupled with high humidity, particularly over an extended length of time, can be a dangerous combination, especially for older adults, the very young, those who work outside, and individuals with preexisting health conditions such as diabetes, obesity or heart disease. I urge all New Yorkers to be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses, take appropriate precautions such as staying hydrated, and know what to do if you or someone you encounter is experiencing health issues due to extreme heat.”
Places to Get Cool
New York State pools and beaches across the New York State Park system are available for individuals to cool off during hot days this summer. View the full list of statewide swimming lakes, ocean beaches and pools. Call ahead to confirm hours.
Additionally, the New York State Department of Health collects information about seasonal cooling centers from local health departments and emergency management offices. For more information and to find a Cooling Center near you, go here.
For further information on how to stay safe during periods of excessive heat, please visit the New York State Department of Health website or the CDC website.
Lastly, for information on long term care services and supports for older adults and caregivers, please visit NY Connects or call 1-800-342-9871.