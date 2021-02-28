One Man Dead In West Monroe Mobile Home Fire

UPDATE (March 2): State Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old, Jeffrey S. Pitre, Jr. from that residence. State Police and the Oswego County Fire Cause and Origin Team continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

WEST MONROE, NY – Today, February 27 at 7:01 a.m., State Police responded to a reported structure fire at the Deer Run Mobile Village, 2284 County Route 37, Lot #94, in the town of West Monroe, where an unnamed man was found dead.

According to State Police, when the West Monroe Fire Department arrived on the scene, the mobile home was fully involved and requested a second alarm. During the investigation, a deceased white male was located inside the residence.

The Oswego County Cause and Origin Team responded to the scene and determined that there was no indication of any suspicious circumstances.

The victim’s body was transported to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, West Monroe Fire Department, Oswego County Cause and Origin Team, and Menter Ambulance.

