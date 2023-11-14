Oswego Air Guardsman Receives State’s Top Valor Medal For Car Crash Actions

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (11/13/2023) New York Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joshua Carter, an Oswego resident assigned to the 174th Attack Wing received the New York State Medal for Valor in a ceremony at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse on Nov. 8, 2023.

Carter, traditional part-time Guardsman, was recognized for actions last September when he and his son responded to a car accident while on vacation.

He is the director of the 174th Operations Support Squadron’s commanders action group.

The New York State Medal for Valor is New York’s top heroism award for members of the New York National Guard.

On Sep. 1, 2022, Carter witnessed a vehicle cross two lanes of traffic and crash into a bridge abutment. Carter immediately pulled over, directed his son to call 911, ran to the car, and pulled the driver out of the burning vehicle to safety. As more bystanders stopped to assist, Carter assessed the driver for head injuries and treated the victim for shock.

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presented the award on behalf of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. Maj. Gen. Denise Donnell, commander of the New York Air National Guard, assisted in the award.

“What a tremendous way to celebrate what the National Guard is all about,” Shields said. “I can’t thank you enough for the for the great work that you do for the great work that you do.”

“We talk all the time about how critical and how important our Soldiers, Airmen, and our civilian employees are to our organization, and this just further demonstrates,” Shields said.

“You’ve got a guardsman going about their life and then actually helping someone and saving somebody’s life, “he added.

Carter, recalling the incident, said he did what needed to be done.

“It was instinctual just to pull over and help,” said Carter. “Somebody needed help clearly, and it wasn’t on me to figure out why.”

Carter, who deployed overseas to Afghanistan in 2012, credited his military training with providing him with the skills needed to intervene.

“Prior to deploying I went to Combat Airman Skills Training (CAST), which was at Fort Dix, New Jersey,” said Carter. “It was a several week course where they teach you how to treat for various injuries.”

Carter remarked that he attended CAST during the height of the Iraq War, and special emphasis was placed on the treatment of Traumatic Brain Injuries and car accidents due to the current threat of roadside bombs during convoy operations.

“There was no hesitation, and it wasn’t a thing I had to think about,” said Carter. “I’ve heard those stories. Where people say their training just kicked in, and mine did. It was actually helpful.”

Carter’s son Aiden, who assisted his father in responding to the accident was presented with the New York State Liberty Medal by New York State Senator John W. Mannion in an earlier ceremony.

“I’m thankful to be part of an organization that provided me the skills and training to be able to know what to do in this situation,” carter said. “It came real close as another 30 seconds to a minute and I honestly don’t think he would have made it. I’m very thankful I was able to be there.”

The Medal for Valor is awarded to any member of the New York State Organized Militia who displays a conspicuous act of valor, heroism, courage or gallantry either in a military or civilian capacity.

By Staff Sgt. Alexander Rector

