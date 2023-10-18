Oswego City/County Youth Bureau Awards Oswego Bookmobile A $4,000.00 Youth Development Program Grant For The 2023 Driving Books Home Summer Program.

OSWEGO – Oswego Bookmobile submitted a proposal for a NY YDP grant to fund high-interest books and STEAM activity supplies for the 2023 All Together Now Summer Literacy program.

With the YDP grant funds, Oswego Bookmobile was able to purchase more of the popular titles that keep children reading all summer long. Hands-on STEAM activities were available at every stop, so all children were able to participate. Hands-on activities included Friendship Bracelets, Create a Rainbow Marshmallow Toothpick Structure, Skittles Rainbow Experiment, Altman Science Bubble Activities, Build A Load Bearing Structure, Make your own Kindness Confetti Jar, and a Make Your Own Multi-Cultural Face Cut Out Project. These activities supported the Summer Theme of All Together Now.

“The support of Oswego City/County Youth Bureau is critical to the success of Driving Books Home-Oswego Bookmobile. This is a real partnership in promoting youth literacy in Oswego and keeping kids excited about reading all summer long. The YDP funds made it possible to increase the number of popular titles kids want to read. This grant also supported the return of Hands-On activities available at each site so all kids were able to participate!” Susan McBrearty, President of the Oswego Bookmobile Board of Directors.

Oswego Bookmobile-Driving Books Home is funded through community foundation grants and donations from area businesses and residents.

Oswego Bookmobile Inc is a 501(c)(3) corporation collaborating with Oswego City School District, SUNY Oswego, and Oswego Public Library to provide a seven-week mobile literacy program in the city of Oswego.

