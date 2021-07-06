OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City County Youth Bureau, Oswego Police Department and Phoenix Police Department has teamed up to form a toy/necessities drive for Golisano Hospital.

Below is the wish list of the children and families, or any other item you would like to donate. Donations will be accepted until August 23, 2021 and can be dropped off to The Youth Bureau, 70 Bunner Street, Oswego Police Department, 169 W. 2nd Street or Phoenix Police Department, 455 Main St. between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All items must be new items. After all donations are received, we will deliver right to the hospital.

“I believe all families should not have to struggle to make their kids comfortable while they are sick. If we can help them gather items in need, we will do that with the public’s help. This is a great way to cheer all of them up and help them in any way we can,” said Jen Losurdo from Oswego City County Youth Bureau.

Crayola Crayons & Thin Crayola Markers

UNO Cards

Coloring Books

Travel-Size Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner body wash, body lotion, tooth brushes, tooth paste, hair brushes)

Fidget Cubes and Spinners

Cricut Maker and Supplies

Should you have any questions regarding the donations please contact Jen Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Officer Chelsea Giovo 315-342-8120 at OPD or Officer Brian Fortino 315-695-2001 at Phoenix PD!

