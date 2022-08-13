Oswego County Airport Hosts One of Nation’s Oldest Airliners Aug. 25 to 28

FULTON – The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) welcomes people to come visit – and take a flight aboard – one of America’s oldest operating airliners, the Liberty Air Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor. This aircraft brings the elegance of early aviation to Oswego County Thursday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 28.

Local EAA Chapter #486 presents this special event at the Oswego County Airport, 40 Airport Drive, just off County Rte. 176, in Fulton. There is no charge to view the airliner and staff recommends people bring their cameras and save room on their phones for pictures! Hearing protection is recommended in the vicinity of the aircraft and ear plugs will be made available.

Flights will be available to the public over the course of four days:

– Thursday, Aug. 25, from 2 and 5 p.m.

– Friday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Sunday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each flight experience is approximately 30 minutes, of which 15 minutes will be in the air. Passengers must remain seated for the duration of the flight. The plane carries 10 passengers, all in single window seats separated by a middle aisle.

Admission is $80 for adults in advance; $85 for adults walking up; and $55 for children aged 17 years and younger. Advanced registration is now open online through EAA’s Ford Tri-Motor website at FlyTheFord.org or by calling 1-877-952-5395. Flight revenues help cover maintenance and operational costs for the aircraft to keep it flying for many years to come.

This local stop is part of a national tour that will see the airliner travelling to other cities in the Northeast, including Erie, PA; Brockport and Horseheads, NY; and more communities in Ohio – known as the “Birthplace of Aviation.”

The tour provides people with the opportunity to experience the energy, passion and excitement of the Roaring ‘20s by visiting and flying aboard one of the most remarkable products of its time. Built in 1928, the Ford Tri-Motor was known as the first luxury airliner. It redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight.

Originally owned by Transcontinental Air Trans-port (TAT), the airliner changed hands several times, including a stint at Transcontinental and Western Air (TWA) where it helped in the development of the airline’s routing system. It served as a sight-seeing air tour carrier with Boulder Dam Tours and underwent several restoration projects over the years to return it to flying condition and ensure its readiness for touring.

Founded in 1953, EAA is the world’s largest organization for recreational aviation. It offers the fun and camaraderie of participating in the flying, building and restoring of recreational aircraft with the most passionate community of aviation enthusiasts. Its mission is to grow participation in aviation by promoting the “Spirit of Aviation.” Local Chapter #486 is one of 900 chapters located around the country.

For event details, go to FlyTheFord.org. To learn about EAA, go to www.eaa.org. For more information about the Oswego County Airport, go to http://oswegocountyairport.com/.

