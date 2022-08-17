Oswego County Announces EEEV In Albion, Mexico

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in two mosquito pools (samples). One was in the town of Mexico and the other was in the town of Albion.

The Albion pool is the same location where WNV was reported last week, and the Mexico sample is near the Palermo site that tested positive for EEEV last month.

The county continues work with the New York State Department of Health to monitor mosquito activity and take the appropriate action.

“On the whole, mosquito populations are down right now,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Sanitarian Chris Williams. “This is due, in part, to the mostly hot, dry weather we’ve been experiencing this summer.”

The health department recommends that people avoid peak mosquito times at dusk and dawn, wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes will help protect against mosquito bites, and use insect repellent when participating in outdoor activities.

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label on repellents and follow package instructions.

Williams said two of the most important things people can do right now is to follow their personal protection practices to guard against mosquito bites and to take measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around their properties.

To reduce mosquito habitat around the home, residents are advised to:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Reduce or eliminate all standing water around your home or property.

Dispose of old tires as they are a significant mosquito breeding site. Used tires are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Contact the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flowerpots, or similar water-holding containers.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

The Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) is once again distributing free mosquito dunk kits to be used in certain circumstances. The kits contain a larvicide and must be used according to the directions provided.

Homeowners can pick up a kit with instructions at their local municipal facility or at the OCSWCD’S front door at 3105 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. For more information about the mosquito dunk kits, call 315-592-9663 or go to www.oswegosoilandwater.com.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at http://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

