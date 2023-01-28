Oswego County Announces Results of Child Welfare Services Study

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup released today The Bonadio Group’s review of the Department of Social Services (DSS) child protective and family services units. Ongoing staff shortages, underutilization of support staff and issues with case transfers and tracking were determined to be factors affecting both units.

The study was commissioned by the Oswego County Legislature last year after the death of Jordan Brooks, a wheelchair-bound 17-year-old with whom DSS, schools and the medical community had contact. The boy’s parents, Anthony and Lisa Waldron, have been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in relation to his death. The study reviewed DSS child welfare operations, not the Waldron case specifically. The Legislature is funding a separate analysis, specifically of the Waldron case, which can begin after the prosecution of the boy’s parents is completed.

Child Protective Services (CPS)

In its summary, the firm noted that “shortcomings in casework and lack of adherence to [New York State Office of Child and Family Services] OCFS guidelines in both units appear to be directly related to the number of department staff available to provide services…” It went on to state that the firm strongly believes “the County should first principally concentrate efforts on adequately staffing the Department and prevent further deterioration of casework workforce levels.”

“The Bonadio Group’s report provides valuable information and recommendations to improve the County’s Child Protective Services,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “In the coming weeks and months, the Legislature will digest this report and use it to inform future decisions. It’s important to note that the Legislature and DSS have approved several actions aimed at improving CPS in recent months, some of which are recommended by the report.”

The Chairman went on to say that the Bonadio report confirms much of what the county has discovered internally, including the negative impact of short staffing. “Vacancies put added pressure on caseworkers who, in the best of times, have a difficult job and this review verifies that.”

Highlights of the firm’s review of cases from DSS’ Child Protective Services (CPS) unit include:

In 100% of cases, 24-hour safety assessments were completed in a timely manner.

In 96% of cases, the New York State Central Registry (SCR) report source was contacted (or adequate contact was attempted) within seven days of the report.

In 97% of cases, supervisor feedback throughout the duration of the case was noted in case file.

“The last point is especially noteworthy as supervisor feedback is critical with the high rate of turnover DSS is currently experiencing,” said Oswego County DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord. “It helps guide new caseworkers who need additional support as they work to build on their experience in the field.”

The report also identified areas where DSS needs to make improvements. They include reviewing SCR history within 24 hours of a report being made, improving documentation of progress notes during the first 30 days of a case being open, timely completion of seven-day safety assessments and reducing any significant gaps in casework activity. While acknowledging these results were not surprising considering current workforce levels, the report also stressed the importance of each of these steps.

In addition to conducting their own case reviews, The Bonadio Group looked at CPS operations as measured by OCFS’ monthly performance reports. OCFS emphasizes three factors in determining the effectiveness of a child protective unit – manageable caseloads, timely investigations and seven-day safety assessments. These elements are considered key indicators of both child safety and a department’s investigative efficiency.

OFCS determined that 15 cases is a reasonable load for a caseworker to maintain timely reporting and completion. However, most DSS caseworkers are carrying much higher caseloads. Fifty-two percent of caseworkers are managing anywhere from 16 to 25 cases.

Heavy caseloads lead to an increase in untimely reporting and overdue case closures. Data analysis found that caseworkers with more than 15 open investigations also carry 87% of the overdue cases – those not completed within 60 days according to OCFS regulations.

Timeliness is a factor in safety assessments as well. They should be completed and approved by a supervisor within seven days of the initial report. The punctuality of these reports has steadily declined over the last year. Many of the primary elements are completed within the appropriate timeframe, but cases haven’t been presented to, or approved by, a supervisor as required.

The Bonadio Group’s report shows that adequate staffing should allow for reasonable caseloads and more timely documentation and supervisory review. It also noted there are enough budgeted positions at DSS, just not enough of them are filled.

“It’s important to understand this local report within the context of the State Comptroller’s state-wide audit of OCFS, which was also released this week,” said Chairman Weatherup. “It was not glowing by any means. OCFS makes the rules and creates the system that our child protective workers struggle to do their difficult work within. OCFS definitely needs reform.”

The New York State Comptroller found that, while OCFS was monitoring and identifying deficiencies in county social services agencies across the state, it was not taking any action to proactively address and prevent common shortcomings occurring throughout the system.

Family Services (FS)

The Bonadio Group’s review of FS cases noted the following points of strength:

In 100% of cases, potential safety concerns were promptly identified and adequate supports in the form of services were offered.

In 95% of cases where parents or caregivers were assessed as needing services, referrals were made to appropriate service providers or other local resources were identified for them.

In 85% of cases involving contracted service providers, periodic updates were conducted on a consistent basis.

In 91% of cases, progress notes were input within 30 days of the case event, ensuring both relevance and accuracy of content.

Areas noted for improvement include timely completion of Family Assessment and Service Plans (FASP), greater contact with family during case transition period to ensure smooth adjustment, increase frequency and consistency of contact with families receiving services to better assess impact, make referrals to professional service providers more quickly to ensure families receive needed services and start working toward their goals and increase frequency and extent of supervisory reviews to confirm clear directives in each case.

Recommendations and Action Plans

After reviewing casework for the CPS and FS units, The Bonadio Group presented recommendations for each division. Consultants took into account their own data analysis along with staff feedback. They interviewed caseworkers, supervisors and managers, reporting that ‘through the entirety of our engagement, we found employees to be helpful and cooperative.’

In-depth recommendations for the CPS unit primarily focus on employee compensation, internship opportunities and marketing and hiring strategies to address the staffing shortage. The firm also addresses tracking and prioritizing open cases, distributing caseloads among caseworkers and senior caseworkers, the use of community service workers and team structure and duties. Other suggestions highlighted collaboration and communication with area school districts, maintaining a centralized base of policies and procedures and ensuring caseworker safety in the field.

Recommendations from firm consultants for the FS unit promoted the use of caseworker aides and a collaborative case transfer process.

Oswego County has already begun to address these recommendations. The Legislature is prioritizing caseworker recruitment and retention by implementing a variety of strategies.

“Caseworkers do some of our most difficult and important work, helping vulnerable children and families,” said Oswego County Legislator Roy E. Reehil, District 5, chairman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee. “While we can’t make their job easier, it’s vital that we do all we can to help them better manage it.

“The actions we’ve taken so far are a good start to meeting the challenge of filling staff vacancies, but we’re not done yet,” he continued. “We are committed to seeing this through until we have better-than-adequate coverage. Until our caseworkers and other child welfare staff no longer feel overwhelmed every day. Until they feel seen, heard and supported.”

One of the actions the Legislature has taken is to approve an upgrade to all caseworker positions and two promotional positions (senior caseworker and case supervisor B). This was proposed and enacted before The Bonadio Group’s review was completed, but is strongly supported by the wage study included in the firm’s report. The action elevated these positions to be competitive with other public and private human service agencies in the region and took effect Jan. 1, 2023. The starting salary for caseworkers is now $49,031.

The Legislature has also approved a number of new positions, including five new community service workers and two new caseworker aides, bringing that total to seven. Four new management positions were also created within DSS’s child welfare team.

Earlier this month, the Legislature voted to waive civil service examination fees for 2023 in an effort to remove financial barriers for those interested in a career in county government. DSS is currently working closely with the County’s Human Resources Department (HR) to increase recruiting efforts. DSS is now hiring to fill open postings provisionally. Qualified candidates can apply for the position and be hired before the exam is given. This ‘on-the-job training’ will help prepare candidates for the exam – and provide them with a little more confidence going into it.

The County’s main website, the HR website and employment portal have all been updated to emphasize this strategy. Open positions and exams are also promoted on social media and with other resources. HR staff continuously monitor applications and notify DSS when a candidate qualifies for a position.

DSS is also looking into a new incentive program announced by the state which recognizes the significant challenges local DSS offices are having filling much needed positions. The Hiring Emergency Limited Placement (HELP) Program addresses staffing issues for critical health and safety titles by allowing local civil service agencies to temporarily reclassify competitive positions as non-competitive and bypass the civil service exam requirement. As soon as the program begins, DSS is hopeful that testing will not be required for new candidates hired under this program.

“I’ve always said this work is a ‘calling,’ and I believe that every one of our staff members have answered that call,” said Commissioner Alvord. “This report confirms what we’ve been experiencing and that we need more people to join us in this very important work.

“We’ve been working with the Legislature and other County departments to make gains that will benefit our staff,” she said. “However, we are making improvements to our internal processes as well. Based on the recommendations in this report, these updates will help us operate more efficiently so we can continue to focus on supporting and strengthening the families of Oswego County.”

Also listed in the report is a recommendation on collaboration and communication with area school districts. Consultants from The Bonadio Group interviewed school superintendents and other community-based agency representatives on the County’s Child Protection Advisory Council (CPAC). These representatives provided excellent feedback on strategies to strengthen DSS’ alliance with local school districts. The report noted, ‘it is understood that both the Department [DSS] and school districts have a responsibility to improve communication regarding child welfare.’

The report also addresses safety issues in the field that have been an expressed concern for caseworkers. The firm recommends assigning one or more deputies to DSS with the primary responsibility of ensuring caseworker safety during potentially hostile home visits or child removals. DSS has consulted with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office to discuss expanding an existing contract to add deputies to its CPS unit. Sheriff Don Hilton approved the initiative and will begin the hiring process immediately.

DSS is also pursuing an initiative to increase Purchase Preventative Services with community-based child welfare non-profit agencies. This will help meet caseworkers’ need to be able to refer high-need families to community-based services for support. The Bonadio Group observed, ‘Overall, we note a general trend that the Department lacks resources both internally and community-wide.’ The agency would like to imbed a behavioral health specialist with CPS and is also looking to expand on preventative services for youth at-risk of placement.

Moving forward, DSS will continue to work with the Legislature’s Human Services Committee to implement recommendations of the study and report periodically to the County Legislature.

“Together, we will update and improve our existing plans to enhance recruitment and retention efforts,” said Legislator Reehil. “DSS and the County Legislature remain focused on re-building staff capacity to best serve the most vulnerable children and families in Oswego County.”

