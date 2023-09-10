Oswego County Board Of Elections Unveils New Ballot Machines

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Board of Elections (BOE) received over 100 new Clear Ballot voting machines for the upcoming election season, completely replacing the Dominion machines used in previous elections.

“We’re looking forward to rolling out the Clear Ballot devices to our voters for the upcoming election,” said BOE Republican Commissioner Peggy Bickford. “The new machines work the same way, so people will follow the same voting process they have in recent years. However, thanks to the positive feedback we’ve received from machine inspectors, who report that the Clear Ballot machines are faster and easier to use, we know that the voter experience will be greatly enhanced.”

BOE Democratic Commissioner Laura Brazak agreed, “Discontinuing the use of the Dominion voting systems and implementing these Clear Ballot machines is a much-needed upgrade. Our previous machines were 20 years old. The Clear Ballot machines are faster, stronger and have more memory, allowing for a more efficient voting process.”

The fleet of new machines includes ADA-compliant units that allow voters with disabilities to mark their choices using the machine. The machine then prints a paper ballot with the marked choices to be reviewed and verified at a separate scanner.

Voters can come out to try the new machines during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about the Oswego County Board of Elections, visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/board_of_elections/index.php or call 315-349-8351.

