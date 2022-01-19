Oswego County Brings COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic To Cleveland January 19

CLEVELAND, NY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19 at the Cleveland Volunteer Fire Department, 31 West St., Cleveland.

At this clinic, health staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years; as well as first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 12 and over.

The health department also continues to run regular COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

On Friday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m., health staff will administer booster doses only of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the patient’s choice of either the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. First, second and booster doses are available for the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine. Only the single shot vaccination is still available for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcomed at these vaccination clinics, although appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficiency. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.”

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Hotline hours and staffing will be limited due to the New Year holiday. Please note that you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.

For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. Oswego County government requires that masks be worn inside all county government facilities.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

