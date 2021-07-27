OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County’s Restaurant Recovery Program has now come to a close. It launched at 1 p.m. last Friday and in less than seven hours, 5,170 vouchers were downloaded.

Customers will now have until Friday, Aug. 6 to redeem their vouchers. They do this by bringing their voucher and cash matching the value of the voucher to one of the participating restaurants. The restaurant will then issue a gift card or certificate for the full value of the voucher plus cash. Customers must wait at least 24 hours before using the gift card, which is valid for three years.

The Oswego County Legislature set aside $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan, part of the federal COVID-19 relief package, for the program aimed at helping local restaurants recover from financial losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 60 restaurants across Oswego County signed up to participate. For the complete list of participating restaurants, go to www.oswegocountyrr.com. Only restaurants identified on this list are eligible to accept vouchers.

For more information, call the Oswego County Tourism Office at 315-349-8322.

