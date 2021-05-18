OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Community Foundation (Oswego Foundation) is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving Oswego County.

The grant application deadline is July 15, 2021.

Proposals are encouraged from a variety of program areas including education, health, social services, arts and culture, civic concerns and preservation of historic resources. Requests may range from $500 – $5,000. The maximum grant awarded to any single project will be $5,000. Grants must directly benefit the residents of Oswego County. Nonprofit organizations [501(c)(3) or other publicly supported organizations] serving Oswego County residents may apply.

Organizations must submit their applications using the online grant application. Please visit cnycf.org/oswego to learn more about the application process and guidelines. The application deadline is July 15, 2021.

For more information, please contact Sean Reed Jr. at [email protected].

The Oswego County Community Foundation

The Oswego County Community Foundation, created in 2013, is a geographically specific fund created to serve as a source of permanent charitable dollars available to nonprofits serving residents of Oswego County. Grants are awarded from the endowment fund annually to aid vital programs in education, health, social services, the arts, civic and environmental concerns, as well as the preservation of historic resources in Oswego County. The Fund has awarded over $125,000 to support community-based projects and programs since inception. To learn more about the Oswego County Community Foundation, including how to make a contribution, visit cnycf.org/oswego. The Oswego County Community Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, cnycf.org.

About the Central New York Community Foundation

The Central New York Community Foundation is a public charity established in 1927 that collects contributions from donors, manages them to grow over time and then distributes funding to local charities to help them thrive. It is the largest charitable foundation in Central New York with assets of nearly $260 million and has invested more than $200 million in community improvement projects since its inception. As a grantmaker, civic leader, convener and sponsor of strategic initiatives, the Community Foundation strives to strengthen local nonprofits, encourage better understanding of the region and address the most critical issues of our time.

