Oswego County Completes Aerial Spraying Friday Night, Another Spraying Scheduled For Saturday Night

OSWEGO COUNTY – Aerial spraying of portions of the towns of Mexico, Palermo and Hastings was completed last night, Friday, Sept. 2.

A second aerial spraying is planned for Saturday, Sept. 3 over the Toad Harbor / Big Bay Swamp area. Spraying will begin after 6 p.m., weather permitting.

The area to be sprayed is approximately 10,000 acres within these boundaries: US Rte. 11 in Central Square to the west, NYS Rte. 49 to the north, up to but not including the village of Constantia to the east; and the shoreline of Oneida Lake to the south. Pesticide will not be applied over the open waters of Oneida Lake.

Oswego County contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical Inc. from Lowville to conduct aerial spraying of the area to reduce the population of mosquitoes that carry the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV).

A copy of the pesticide label and safety data sheet (SDS) including warnings and fact sheets about permethrin aerial spraying can be found on the Oswego County website at https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/mosquitoes.php, or obtained by calling the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor said that aerial spraying is only a temporary measure in mosquito population control.

“It is still very important for people throughout Oswego County to continue their efforts to prevent exposure to mosquitoes,” she said.

People are also advised to limit outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active; to wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks, and shoes when weather permits; and to consider other methods of personal protection against mosquito bites such as insect repellents.

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.

The health department recommends the following measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home and property:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Mosquito larvicide “dunk” packs, suitable for treating large containers of water, are available from the Oswego County

Soil and Water Conservation District or at local municipal offices. The treatments must be used according to the label’s instructions. For information call 315-592-9663.

Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/solid_waste/faq.php or call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots, and similar water-holding containers.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

