OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold its next two COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, July 21 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

From 1 to 3 p.m., health staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12 and above. It is a two-dose series, so those who attend should plan to return on Wednesday, Aug. 11 for their second shot.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose, to those aged 18 and above.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated to help reduce wait-times and maintain efficient clinic operations. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.”

Attendees should bring identification to confirm their age and identity. Minors must verify that they are at least 12 years of age or have a parent or guardian attest on their behalf for the Pfizer vaccine. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance cards. However, health insurance is not required and there is no out-of-pocket expense to get the vaccine. Those without health insurance can still get vaccinated at no cost.

To prepare for their appointment, people are advised to be well-hydrated before they come in and to continue to hydrate afterward. They should also eat beforehand and dress in comfortable layers of clothing that can be removed if they get over-heated.

Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. are partnering to offer free transportation to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites. The service is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.

