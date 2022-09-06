Oswego County Health Department, Office For The Aging Partner To Offer New Program

OSWEGO COUNTY – One in four older adults has a fall each year according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The good news is that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented.

The Oswego County Health Department and Office for the Aging are working together to offer the “Stepping On” program, aimed at reducing falls in older adults. Weekly, two-hour sessions will begin Monday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. The deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

In just seven weeks, “Stepping On” helps participants improve their strength and balance, look out for fall hazards in the home and on the go, review their medications for types that increase fall risk, and much more.

The program has been researched and proven to reduce fall risk by 31%. Part of what makes “Stepping On” so effective are workshops with local professionals including a physical therapist, vision specialist, and more.

The program is designed specifically for people who have fallen or have a fear of falling. It is not meant for individuals who live with a cognitive impairment, like dementia, or who use a walker indoors or a wheelchair full time.

Participants can expect to leave with more strength, better balance, and a feeling of confidence and independence by the end of the program.

To register for the “Stepping On” program, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-8697.

