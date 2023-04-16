Oswego County Health Department Recognizes National Infant Immunization Week

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents of the importance of vaccinating infants and young children by recognizing National Infant Immunization Week April 24 to 30.

The annual recognition raises awareness of the importance of protecting children two years and younger from diseases that are preventable by vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend that children stay up to date on routine vaccinations and well-child appointments, as timely vaccination is essential for protection against potentially life-threatening diseases.

“Well-child visits and vaccinations are an important way to keep children healthy,” said Oswego County Supervising Public Health Nurse Jennifer Purtell. “It’s normal to feel a little overwhelmed about which vaccines to get and when, so it’s vital for parents to talk with a trusted health care provider and stay on track with routinely recommended vaccinations and well-child visits.”

National Infant Immunization Week provides an opportunity to encourage vaccine conversations at all community levels. Trust in vaccines is built through conversations between parents, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and community members.

The New York State Department of Health also requires that all children going into public, private and religious schools, pre-K and daycare receive all required vaccinations unless they have a valid medical exemption.

For a printable schedule of recommended childhood vaccines and information on the diseases they protect against, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/easy-to-read/child-easyread.html.

The Oswego County Health Department provides a general vaccination clinic every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. by appointment. It is held at the Nick Stereo Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. To make an appointment, call 315-349-3547 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

