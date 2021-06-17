OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Richland Volunteer Fire Department, 30 Phillips St., Richland on Saturday, June 19. Appointments are available for the single-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 to 11 a.m.

Appointments are encouraged – although walk-ins are also welcomed – for all COVID-19 vaccination clinics and can be made online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/ by clicking on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to help people make appointments as well. Call 315-349-3330.

The health department closely monitors the clinic schedule and will add more appointments as needed. If the clinic becomes fully booked, keep checking back because appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs, or if additional vaccine becomes available.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only approved for those aged 18 and over. For more information about the three COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have their ID or proof of age.

To prepare for their appointment, people are advised to be well-hydrated before they come in and to continue to hydrate afterward. They should also eat beforehand and dress in comfortable layers of clothing that can be removed if they get over-heated.

Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. are partnering to offer free transportation to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites. The service is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.

